Poultry farmers in the country, on Tuesday, lauded the Federal Government for closing the country’s land borders, saying that the policy would boost poultry farming in Nigeria.

The National Chairman of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Mr Ezekiel Ibrahim, gave the commendation in Abeokuta at the 9th Nigeria Poultry Show.

Daily Times reports that the theme of the programme was “Nigeria Poultry Industry: Managing the Value Chain for National Development.”

Ibrahim, who was represented by the National Secretary, PAN, Mr Joseph Aladesuyi, said that the measure would increase the revenue profile of the country and aid national development.

According to the PAN chairman, the poultry industry currently provides over 20 million Nigerians with direct and indirect employments, adding that the figure will increase if the policy is sustained.

“Nigeria is the leading country in poultry production in Africa and the poultry industry provides more than 20 million Nigerians with direct and indirect employments.

“These employments are created through the value chain, including farm planning, farm management, egg production and processing, input suppliers, hatcheries, transportation and logistics.

“Others are broiler production and processing, cold room storage of poultry products, sales and marketing, veterinary and allied drugs,” he said.

The chairman, who noted an increase in the consumption of poultry foods produced locally since the border closure, called for increased funding of the industry to enable the farmers meet the rising demand.

Ibrahim further commended government for the loan facilities extended to farmers through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and called for downward review of the interest rate to keep cost of production low.

The chairman, however, warned members of the association against sharp practices, saying “no growth can be achieved in an atmosphere where some inimical activities are still in practice.

“Investors, especially producers of inputs like day-old chicks, drugs, vaccines, feeds and additives in the industry, should be up to the task of producing quality products of international standard at reasonable prices without exploiting farmers,” he said.

Ibrahim implored all the agencies involved in monitoring to be up and doing, adding that farmers should also cooperate with the agencies in this regard.

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), warned farmers against the use of antibiotics in animal feeds as growth enhancement.

Adeyeye, who was represented by the Chief Regulatory Officer, NAFDAC, Mr Akinwale Fagoroye, noted that such practice often resulted in anti-microbial resistance (AMR) in man.

Also, Prof. Peter Okuneye of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNNAB), called for increased research works in poultry to avail farmers with modern practice in the industry.

Okuneye advocated for more training and extension services for poultry farmers to enhance their productivity.

He also advised the youth to take advantage of the job opportunities created in the industry through the border closure. (NAN)