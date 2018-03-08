Bonaventure Melah now Daily Times Managing Editor

Abuja based journalist, author and public analyst Bonaventure Melah has been moved to the position of Managing Editor of Daily Times of Nigeria (DTN).

According to a letter by Folio Communications Limited, Publishers of DTN, dated 7th March, 2018, Bonaventure’s appointment is with immediate effect.

Before his elevation to the new position, Bonaventure was Media/Publicity Adviser to Folio Communications. He had in the past served as Publishing Editor of Daily Times between 2012 and 2014 as well as Special Correspondent with the same paper between 2006 and 2009.

Bonaventure, 49, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mass Communication and a Diploma Certificate in Law. He has worked with Ajaokuta Steel Company, Leadership Newspaper, Conscience International Magazine, New Sentinel Newspaper, Niger Delta Standard, Elendureports.com (Nigeria’s First indigenous online news platform) and was the Editor of African Leadership Score-Card Magazine.

He has served as Media Assistant to a former Central Bank Governor and was also at the Voice of Nigeria as Assistant Chief News Editor while also doubling as Special Assistant to the then Director General of the Corporation.

PUBLICATIONS

A member of the Abuja Chapter of the Association of Nigeria Authors (ANA) Bonaventure Melah has authored many books including (a) Towards a New Millennium Nation- State (Fourth Dimension Publishers, Enugu, 1998), (b) Echoes of Yesterday (Fourth Dimension Publishers, Enugu, 2000) and (c) Youth Awake: A Call to Nation-Building (2004).

He has written and published in several newspapers and magazines, over 700 articles focusing on economic and socio-political development of Nigeria and the world.

SPECIAL ASSIGNMENTS

The Federal Government of Nigeria through the then Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Youth Development in 2001 nominated Bonaventure Melah to the First National Youth Summit hosted by President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abuja.

Following his outstanding contributions at the Summit, Melah was appointed Member of a Special Committee that drafted the National Youth Policy.

He initiated the motion and also led the debate to raise the official age of Youth in Nigeria from 18-30 (applicable to Commonwealth countries) to 18-35 which was adopted by the Youth Policy Drafting Committee supervised by the then Hon. Minister for Education, Prof. Babalola Borishade and later ratified by the Conference.

In 2005, Bonaventure Melah was nominated by the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) as Member o0f a Special National Committee that articulated the position of Nigerian Youths for the 2005 National Political Conference convened by President Olusegun Obasanjo. He was the Interim National Secretary of the defunct National Youth Forum.

Bonaventure is married to Olujoke Rebecca, a Computer Scientist and they have children.