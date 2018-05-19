BON READING 2018: Lagos First Lady, Mercy Aigbe, Omoni Oboli others to read at children’s day event

By: Mutiat Alli

Lagos leading woman, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, former Lagos first lady, and Senator representing Lagos Central at the red chamber, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Oluranti Adebule, shall headline the 2018 edition of the Best of Nollywood Children’s Day Book Reading, scheduled for May 27

According to a statement made available by Seun Oloketuyi, CEO, BON Awards, “As is our tradition to commemorate the children’s day celebration at BON, the First Lady of Lagos, Mrs. Ambode, Senator Remi Tinubu, and Dr. (Mrs.) Oluranti Adebule will be reading exciting and educational books with school children in Lagos, alongside other Nollywood stars.

“This is a part of the build up for the celebration of our first decade of hosting BON Awards, the longest running award ceremony for the Nigerian Movie Industry.

“Nollywood Stars who will be joining the Lagos leading women are Omoni Oboli, Faithia Williams, Bolanle Ninalowo, Mercy Aigbe and others.

“As is our tradition, this is only the first part of the reading. We shall have another reading at our host state, once we unveil the state hosting BON 2018. There is still lined up for this year. We promise”.

He further revealed that, ‘Don’t Touch Me There’ a book on sexual education by Pastor Nomthi has been selected for the reading.

In 2017, BON was hosted in Ogun State, and had the Deputy Governor, Chief Mrs. Yetunde Onanuga with actors, Femi Branch, Doris Simeon, and Yomi Fabiyi read to school children the state. A Lagos edition of the reading was held prior to that, at Trinity International School, headlined by Ruth Kadiri, Funke Adesiyan and Lateef Adedimeji.

ST Nollywood Plus debuts on StarTimes

In fulfillment of its promise in ensuring that customers receive the best possible access to great entertainment, leading digital Pay TV Company, StarTimes have announced the listing of ST Nollywood Plus.

The new content offering is available on channel 13 on classic bouquet and it is a movie focused and all round entertainment channel.

According to a statement signed and issue by its Brand and Marketing Director, Qasim Elegbede, “ST Nollywood Plus is proof of our efforts in deepening our footprint in local entertainment content and the need to show subscribers more recent Nollywood movies”

In addition to the new content offering, StarTimes says it has in recent past upgraded its channel list, platform, allowing customers watch as much as 80 exciting channels cutting across Movies, News, Sports, Series, Kiddies, Animal Documentary, Religious Channels and lots more.

Elegbede maintained that ‘’there are more than 80 fantastic channels where we show Bollywood movies, series and Telenovelas 24hours a day.

StarTimes is the leading digital-TV operator in Africa, covering 80% of the continent’s population with a massive distribution network of over 200 brand halls, 3,000 convenience stores and 5,000 distributors. It owns a featured content platform, with 440 authorized channels.

Frank Edwards, Sinach, Eben, others make Oyakhilome’s album

A 25-track album of gospel singers, The Best Songs of the Year, has been unveiled to the public.

The album comprises songs from top gospel artistes like Frank Edwards, Sinach, Eben, Jerry K, Peeyu, Wisdom, Farlon Lyte, Ur Flames, Rapnation, Jeannie Wojacek, Evangelist Kathy Woghiren, Testimony Jaga, Isreal Strong and Martin Phike.

Frank Edwards revealed that The Best Songs of the Year was a project initiated by the founder of Believers Loveworld Nation, Rev. Chris Oyakhilome Oyaklulome, to reach the world with the gospel message through music and creative arts ministrations.

He added, “It is a compilation of the best music from the finest music ministers from Believers Loveworld Nation. This album is usually available every year after the LIMA Awards. The 2017 edition, which is the third edition since inception in 2015, will be distributed globally to make availability and access easier.”

Speaking also, Sinach stated that Best Songs of the Year 2017 contained timeless truth and messages that have the ability to transform and change the world.

“As a result, we resolved to consciously circulate the album all around the world. This will be the first time we are making this material available to the public on a large scale since inception.”

She insisted that the aim was to spread the gospel and message through music globally, changing the lives of men and women, boys and girls all over the world.

However, the church has also made plans to extend the album to the troubled parts of Nigeria as they feel it will create a major impact there.

At Award Ceremony, Ibidunni Ighodalo, Again, Recalls Efforts to Bear Children

It was a proud, but, nonetheless surprising moment for Mrs. Ibidunni Ighodalo. A prize in public was the last thing she expected. Having worked closely with the organisers of the Runway Jazz; all week through the Masterclass and preparations leading to the show itself, it was astonishing how the award was carefully concealed until the last instance.

A woman of many parts, she only just agreed to venture out with her bridal wear, for the first time, which she is promoting under the brand name, Avant Garde. The previous day, she had participated in a training session to encourage budding entrepreneurs. At the end of the day, she lit the candle of joy for two participants by gifting them with wedding gowns worth N1 million each. It was an exciting and explosive highpoint at the training, particularly to the lucky ladies who knelt down to thank her again and again.

Unknown to her, a beautiful plaque had been specially prepared with her name on it!

But the appreciation was not for the exquisite bridal collection; rather the debt of gratitude was being paid to her for being a pillar of support for many couples who are waiting to become parents. Through her Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, IIF, a non-profit organization created to raise awareness on issues pertaining to infertility and to provide grants for couples that require fertility treatments such as In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination, she has continued to bring hope and joy to many couples.

For this effort, she was given the incentive of the Runway Jazz Humanitarian Award. The recognition insignia was handed over to her by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo at the Convention Centre of the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos. Among other interests, Ighodalo has become one of the most recognizable transmitters of charity, which includes, but is not limited to an orphanage.

Grateful for the first accolade for the IIF and coming from an unexpected quarter, Ighodalo said she was humbled to know that people took enough notice of the work of the foundation to reward it with such great honour and recognition. She compared the moment she was called up on the podium for the award to an “out of body experience.”

Being honest, she recounted the journey of the emergence of the foundation, which also blends into her arduous struggles to bear her own biological children. She said, “It brings back memories of my years of trying to conceive and have kids. It was in the process of going through those times that the foundation was birthed.”