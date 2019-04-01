 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Bolton Wanderers staged 48 hours protest over unpaid wages

April 1, 2019

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

For the second time in two months, Bolton Wanderers players have staged a 48hours protest over unpaid salaries.

Reports have it that February wages were paid late following uncertainty over a takeover of the struggling Championship club.

Staff were told a new owner would ensure salaries were paid on Friday should a takeover have gone through.

On Wednesday, Chairman Ken Anderson said the club could be sold “within 48 hours”, however a deal is still yet to be done.

Former Watford owner Laurence Bassini had been in talks with Anderson over a potential takeover of Wanderers.

Meanwhile, the club is due to appear in the High Court on Wednesday over a £1.2m unpaid tax bill and other debts.

The club were given two weeks by the court on 20 March to settle their debts or risk going into administration.

