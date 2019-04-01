Bolton Wanderers staged 48 hours protest over unpaid wages

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

For the second time in two months, Bolton Wanderers players have staged a 48hours protest over unpaid salaries.

Reports have it that February wages were paid late following uncertainty over a takeover of the struggling Championship club.

Staff were told a new owner would ensure salaries were paid on Friday should a takeover have gone through.

On Wednesday, Chairman Ken Anderson said the club could be sold “within 48 hours”, however a deal is still yet to be done.

Former Watford owner Laurence Bassini had been in talks with Anderson over a potential takeover of Wanderers.

Meanwhile, the club is due to appear in the High Court on Wednesday over a £1.2m unpaid tax bill and other debts.

The club were given two weeks by the court on 20 March to settle their debts or risk going into administration.