In a bid to further, improve on its quality and services rendered to Nigerians; Bolt, formerly known as Taxify recently signed a partnership deal with data aggregation and acquisition company YouVerify.

As part of the partnership, a fully customized portal was developed for Bolt where drivers can request and check their verifications as part of the driver on boarding process.

Speaking on this new initiative; Femi Akin-Laguda, Bolt’s City Manager for Lagos, Nigeria disclosed that the firm seeks to further reassure both the drivers and passengers of their safety and also solve the problem of driver identity related issues.

He said’ we are very excited to announce that we have now partnered with YouVerify, a leading identity aggregation technology company, to build an industry-leading self-serve driver verification portal which is the first of its kind to be rolled out in our market.

This unique portal was developed in partnership with our supply operations team ensuring that it effectively meets our needs but is also not excessively intrusive for our driver-partners.

The system will be driven by YouVerify proprietary identity verification technology which provides the tools to validate various documentation & data and provide key requirements for an ideal verification solution that boosts both services quality and customer safety.”

The Identity Verification Portal allows Bolt to conduct checks that were not available before and is more comprehensive for the existing checks.

For example, the home address verification provides higher levels of identity assurance than with the previous model and BVN check, in particular, will help completely remove fraud and impersonation attempts.

What is more, the verification results are received in real-time, which makes the turnaround time much faster.

All the driver has to do is initiate the verification request, provide all the information required and the portal verifies the driver’s home address, the driver’s documents and face, and verifies the BVN against the database of NIBSS to confirm their identity.

On signing a partnership deal with Bolt, Gbenga Odegbami, CEO at YouVerify disclosed that the partnership with Bolt is to deploy the highest security and privacy standards that will ensure that all verifications are done reliably and securely without compromising the privacy of the drivers.

“In the past 18 months, YouVerify advanced background verification has helped institutions build trust between companies and with individuals, while consistently demonstrating our commitment to data safety.”