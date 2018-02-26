Bola Shagaya Osinbajo confirm March 15 and 17 for their children s wedding

Better days are here again for billionaire businesswoman Bola Shagaya as her son, Oluwaseun Bakare , is set to take Damilola Osinbajo, daughter of the Vice President Osinbajo to the altar

According to the media aide to the vice president, Laolu Akande, Oluwaseun is a teenage pastor at the RCCG , Central Parish Abuja

The lovely duo would seal their union between March 15 and 17 this year. The two lover birds only revealed their relationship to the public a few months ago. And since then, they have been speeding at a thousand miles per hour on the road to marital bliss

Ajibade Alabi