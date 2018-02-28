Is Bola Shagaya Desperate?

It is no longer news that Oluwadamilola, daughter of Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and Seun Bakare, son of billionaire oil magnate and fashion enthusiast, Hajia Bola Shagaya are set to get married. As the preparations hot up, so also some rumour mongers are busy with different tales.

Some are of the opinion that, this is an opportunity for a one time businesswoman who had rolled with the high and mighty in power to get her groves back while some were also saying that, she’s so desperate more than the children due to series of court cases peddling around her neck. Aside that, what surprises many is the religious inclination of the groom-to-be, who is also called Shamsideen. Although, report claimed that, Oluwaseun is a member of Redeem Christian Church of God which happens to be the meeting point. In case you don’t know, Hajia Bola Shagaya is a Nigerian businesswoman and fashion enthusiast who has enjoys Forbes rating as one of the richest women in Africa. For the past two years now, little or nothing has been heard about the ever-radiant socialite.

Shagaya is one highly influential businesswoman who has successfully forged strong bonds with four Nigerian First Ladies, Maryam Babangida, Stella Obasanjo, Turai Yar’dua and Dame Patience Jonathan, styling relevant for almost three decades in Nigeria’s power ecosystem. Her decline in status started when she tried to get closer to the present wife of the president, Aisha Buhari but was quickly blocked by those aware of her strategic move. For the past two years now, she has been running helter skelter not to lose some of her numerous mansions within and outside Nigeria and her Gulfstream G650 Private jet to anti-graft agency.

Meanwhile, some notable socialites have started mocking her saying that she’s desperately forcing her way back into political corridor since she cannot penetrate through Aisha Buhari.



Isaac Oguntoye