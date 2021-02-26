Boko Haram takes steps to execute a Borno Pastor, gives FG minimum of 7 days to pay ransom

Deadly Terrorist, Boko Haram has given a 7-day final proposal for the public authority to satisfy its needs or kill a minister, Bulus Yakuru whom they snatched in December 2020.

The preacher was said to have been kidnapped when the extremists assaulted Pemi town, near Chibok just before Christmas in 2020, Eko hot blog gathered.

He has since been in their authority notwithstanding prior offers from him through recordings delivered by the gathering in December 2020 and again in January 2021 for the public authority and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to act the hero.

His snatching has now gone in a different direction with the final proposal gave by the Boko Haram psychological militants in another video as contained in a report observed by Naija News on HumAngle.

As per the report, the minister showed up in the new video with a Boko Haram trooper holding a blade to his head as he asked President Muhammadu Buhari, the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, his Local Government Chairman, and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to direly act the hero before he is slaughtered.

It is perceived that the cutoff time given by the psychological militants will terminate on Wednesday, third March 2021.

A troubled Yakubu in the video said: “I’m approaching President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Borno to help me since I have been allowed a one-week final proposal today, Feb. 24.”

“On the off chance that you need me alive, I beseech you in your ability as President, the lead representative, and our nearby government director to save me from this misery.”

“I’m approaching the EYN Church of the Brethren President to intercede and get my delivery. Kindly appeal to God for me.”

“Today is the latest day I will have the chance to approach you in your ability as my folks and family members in the country.

Any individual who has the goal should help and save me. If it’s not too much trouble, discharge me from this agony,” the minister asked.

Then, the snatched driver of Adamawa United Football Club, Kabiru Mohammed, on Wednesday night was delivered by his abductors in the wake of going through five days in the ruffians’ sanctum.

Review that Mohammed was kidnapped along Benin-Ore-Lagos street when the transport in which he was driving the players and authorities of the football club was assaulted by shooters.

Adamawa United Football Club had a match to play with MFM Football Club in Lagos on seven days 11 NPFL installation before the occurrence.

The Permanent Secretary of the Adamawa State Ministry of Youths and Sports, Aliyu Abubakar Jada, who affirmed the delivery, said the driver was in the sound brain when he talked with him on the telephone.