Boko Haram suicide bomber kills Nigerian Army commanding officer in Sambisa forest

Lieutenant-Colonel AE Mamudu, one of the commanding officers of the Nigerian Army Strike Force Group, was on Thursday, killed by a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device in Sambisa Forest.

Military sources told SaharaReporters that Lieutenant-Colonel Mamudu was killed along with a young Naval officer while on patrol for Operation Deep Punch 11. Lt. Col Mamudu is who is described a fearless fighter hails Kogi state.

Military sources at the defense headquarters say this second time of his coming to Northeast to serve, he was first posted to Borno in 2015. He was posted here last year from the Nigerian Army HQ department of training and operations (DATOPS).