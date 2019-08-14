…Kill 4 soldiers . Steal 4 gun trucks

Andrew Orolua, Abuja

About four Nigerian gallant soldiers who along with their colleagues waged a brave combat against attacking Boko Haram terrorists are said to have died in the battle in Gubio in Borno State.

An online report yet to be collaborated from military authority claimed that the insurgents descended on the Nigerian Army 5 Brigade in Gubio at about 6:00 p.m. on Saturday as the country prepared for the Eid el kabir festivities.

The soldiers tried to defend their fort, suffering personnel and equipment losses in the process.

The terrorists stole four gun trucks, one mortar gun and one artillery gun during the attack. A tank that was stolen was later recovered in the nearby bush.

The assault forced military commanders to relocate troops and the 5 Brigade from Gubio, about 100 kilometres from Maiduguri, to Damasak, where the military operates a larger camp.

“Therefore, we now have no troops in Gubio, Magumeri and Kareto,” a senior military source told an online correspondent.

The military chief expressed fears that the entire stretch between Maiduguri to Damasak, spanning over 160 kilometres, is now without military presence and may be vulnerable to attacks.

Recall that a group of oil explorers from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) were killed along that route in 2017.

The latest attack comes a month after Boko Haram elements ambushed a military convoy in Borno, leaving a colonel, a captain and five soldiers killed.

The Nigerian Army has not confirmed or denied the latest attack, and its spokesperson, Sagir Musa, did not return requests for their side of the story.