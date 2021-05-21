Boko Haram Plotting To Attack Abuja, Jos – IGP

Usman Baba, the Acting Inspector-General of Police, has warned that Boko Haram terrorists are planning an assault on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Baba, on the other hand, issued a red warning to the police commissioners in both cities, claiming that intelligence reports revealed that the terrorists are planning ahead.

According to him, both Muhammad Sani, a Boko Haram commander based in Sambisa Forest, and his deputy, Suleiman, who is based in Lawan Musa Zango, Gashua, Yobe State, will organize the planned attacks.

The IGP’s disclosures were found in a circular addressed to the two commissioners of police, dated May 19, 2021, and signed by his Principal Staff Officer, Idowu Owohunwa, an acting CP.

Our correspondent received a copy of the circular with the reference number TB: 0900/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.TI/47.

The acting IGP ordered the CPs to review their security architecture and beef up security around government facilities in Abuja and Jos.

It read, “Intelligence report at the disposal of the Inspector-General of Police has uncovered plans by Boko Haram terrorists to attack major cities in the country, particularly in Jos, Plateau and the FCT, Abuja.

“The proposed attacks would be coordinated by the duo of Muhammad Sani, a Boko Haram commander, domiciled in Sambisa Forest and his deputy, Suleiman, hibernating around Lawan Musa Zango, Gashua, Yobe State.

“In light of the above, it is the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you review your security architecture across all critical government infrastructures and police facilities in your jurisdiction with a view to checkmating the dastardly plans of this marauding terrorists.

“Accept the assurances of my warmest regards, please.”

The acting IGP’s warning comes only weeks after Niger State Governor Sani Bello said the country’s capital is unsafe because Boko Haram fighters have raised their flag in a town two hours away from Abuja.