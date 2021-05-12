Boko Haram offers Adamawa community N2million discount from N30million ransom to free captives

Boko Haram terrorists have demanded a ransom of N28 million to free some persons abducted in Adamawa State.

The captives, numbering 52 including women and children, were abducted last month in Kwapre village, in the Hong Local Government Area.

The terrorists who earlier demanded N30 million ransom, called the community this week and discounted the ransom to N28 million.

They however vowed never to release the captives until the new ransom, put at N28 million was paid.

Community leaders in the area have cried to the government for help. It’s however unclear how authorities are responding.

Joel Kulaha, village head of Kwapre, told journalists that the terrorists “called to give us a discount of N2 million out of the N30 million demanded earlier.

READ ALSO: Police issue warning to officers to stay away from South South & South East, be afraid of IPOB

“Accordingly, they have demanded that we pay them N28 million ransom before our people would be released. “We don’t have N28 million ransom to pay, that’s why we’re appealing to the government to come to our aid.

“We are really pleading because it’s been one month now since 52 persons including women and children were forcibly taken from this community,” he said.

Usman Yarda, Abenego Bitrus, Naptali Gabriel, Saidu Dauda, Silas Apolos and Jonah Gayus were some of the community leaders who asked the government for help.