Boko Haram: Lawan leads delegation to Maiduguri on condolence visit

Ahmad Lawan,The Senate President, has arrived Maiduguri, as head of a Federal Government delegation on a condolence visit to the state government, over Saturday’s killing of over 40 rice farmers by terrorists. Daily Times gathers.

This is statement is was given by the media aide to Lawan, Ola Awoniyi. The statement is titled ‘Senate President leads FG delegation on condolence visit to Borno over killing of farmers,’ on Monday.

Members of the delegation, according to the statement include, the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; Ministers of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, Communications and Digital Economy, Ali Pantami; and the Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Shehuri.

Other members are the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno(rtd.); and Senior Special Assistant(Media and Publicity) to the President, Garba Shehu.

The delegation was received on arrival at the Airport by the Borno State Deputy Governor, Usman Umar Gadafu.

The delegation is in Borno, on behalf of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and the Federal Government, to commiserate and identify with the family of the victims, the Government and the people of Borno State over the incident.