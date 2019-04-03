Boko Haram: Japan releases $1.5m for rebuilding of North-East

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

In a bid to support victims of Boko Haram insurgency as well as ensure community stabilisation activities in the most affected states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states, the Japanese government on Tuesday released $1.5 million to make it a reality.

According to the Chargé d’affaires ad interim of Japan to Nigeria, Mr. Shigeru Umetsu, the funds will be utilised through an ongoing programme launched in 2016, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme in Nigeria.

He described the release as part of Japanese government’s support which has helped in facilitating the rehabilitation of 20 public infrastructure and provided emergency employment to more than 2,000 Internally Displaced People (IDPs) and returnees.

“In addition, more than 4,000 farmers and over 1,000 small businesses were supported with inputs and capital that helped improve and expand their sources of livelihood. The Government of Japan has already invested $6.5 million in North-East Nigeria stabilization activities.

“The funding from the Government of Japan will be utilized within the framework of Integrated Community Stabilization Programme which UNDP has been implementing in the region intended to directly benefit 125,000 people in the three States.

An additional one million people will indirectly benefit from interventions under the project.

Implemented through an integrated approach, the project’s goal is to support over 2,200 farmers, 500 small businesses, 5 community public infrastructures and provide emergency employment to over 850 community members,” he said.

He also reassured that the Government of Japan will continue to support Nigerian people’s efforts aimed at restoring stability and livelihoods for the communities in in the North-East region.

Also, the Acting UNDP Resident Representative, Khardiata Lo Ndiaye, said the “Stabilisation efforts in North-East are helping families and communities begin to rely less on humanitarian aid and more on themselves”.

“This support from the Government of Japan will go a long way in laying a foundation for development to take place again in the region”, adding that meeting urgent early recovery needs of the crisis affected communities remained a huge challenge requiring more partners and investment.