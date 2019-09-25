A faith-based group, the Jama’atul Izalatul Bidi’a Waikamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), on Wednesday called on members of Boko-Haram insurgents still holding out, to lay down their arms and embrace peace.

Sheikh Abdullahi Bala-Lau, the National Chairman of the organisation, made the appeal at the commemoration of the International Peace Day, 2019, organised by the Northeast Civil Society Network in Maiduguri.

Bala-Lau explained that Islam teaches reason and dialogue as against war and compulsion in the choice of faith.“Islam is peace and promotes justice; Islam is a religion that is all about peace and love.

“So, one might ask, why are people who claim to be followers of the religion of Islam killing people in the most cruel and terrible manner?

“These people are what you call extremists or terrorists, who claim to be acting in the name of Islam. But their claim is wrong and misguided.

“The Qur’an in 5:33 says: ‘Whosoever killed a person, it shall be as if he had killed all mankind’,”he said.Bala-Lau urged the insurgents to embrace the Operation Corridor Amnesty Programme of the Federal Government, reintegrate into the society and become responsible citizens.

Also speaking, Aliyu Shugaba, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, said the programme was timely an aimed at promoting peace-building in the restive Northeast region.Shugaba said that University would continue to promote programmes and policies that would complement efforts of the government towards restoring peace.

Earlier in his remarks, Ahmed Shehu, Chairman of the Civil Society Network, urged the government to adopt a multi-dimensional approach towards countering violence and extremism in the country. (NAN)