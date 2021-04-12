Boko Haram: ‘Buhari’s Minister, Pantami on US watchlist’ Presidency reacts

On Monday, Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, refuted claims that the US government had put Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami, on a terror watch list.

Pantami was placed on the list on Sunday, according to reports, because of alleged links to Boko Haram leader.

The minister was said to be a close confidant of Boko Haram’s late leader, Mohammed Yusuf, according to the article.

READ ALSO: Unknown gunmen attack Ebonyi village

Pantami was also said to have links to Abu Quatada al Falasimi and other Al-Qaeda figures, whom he admired and spoke highly of, according to the study.

In response, Bashir called the story “fake news” in a tweet.

He said the Minister had never been put on any US watchlist.

He wrote, ”You have just endorsed a fake report without verifying. For your information @DrIsaPantamihas never been on any US watchlist.”