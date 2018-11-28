Boko Haram: Buhari summons meeting of Lake Chad Basin leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as Chairman of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), has call a meeting that will take place in N’Djamena, Chad on Thursday.

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, disclosed this in Abuja.

The President of Benin Republic, a troops-contributing country, will attend the meeting.

The MNJTF and the national operations of the affected countries have appreciably degraded the capacity of Boko Haram terrorists, although the insurgents still retain the capacity to attack isolated targets in desperate search for supplies.

According to the statement, the meeting will review the security situation in the areas affected by Boko Haram insurgency.

He said it would also adopt measures to enhance the capacity of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to meet the challenges of securing the areas.

“The presidents of the LCBC member countries of Chad, Cameroon, Niger, and the Central African Republic have been invited to attend the meeting.

“The President of Benin Republic, a troops-contributing country, has also been invited to attend.

“The MNJTF and the national operations of the affected countries have appreciably degraded the capacity of Boko Haram terrorists, although the insurgents still retain the capacity to attack isolated targets in desperate search for supplies,’’ the statement added.