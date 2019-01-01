Boko Haram: Army vows to deal with those behind propaganda

The Nigerian Army has vowed to deal decisively with those behind propaganda and subversive acts intended to demoralise troops in the North East.The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman said in a statement on Monday that those “unscrupulous elements’’ were also perfecting strategy to rubbish government’s efforts in the provision of safety and security for the citizens.Usman noted that the saboteurs were determined to dampen the troops’ morale and compromised them against the war efforts, and complicate security situation in the country for selfish and cheap political gains.He accused them of making efforts to “politicise and derail the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency in the country.’’He said they were doing this through “recent systematic releases and recycling of old Boko Haram propaganda video clips, and old interviews of disgruntled and cowardly soldiers.’’The army spokesman added that they also engaged in spreading of false and inaccurate news reports by using some sections of the media.“We would like to reiterate that Nigeria is at war with Boko Haram terrorists, in any form or guise that they may manifest and strongly warn these subversive elements to desist from these unwholesome efforts.“We would like to warn that the Nigerian Army will no longer tolerate these subversive acts and sabotage aimed at dampening troops’ morale, affect their performance and to finally abandon the war. We will continue to monitor subversive propaganda and take necessary action against perpetrators.“The Nigerian Army will remain undaunted in the successful prosecution of this war against terrorism, insurgents, militants and bandits in the country,’’ he said.