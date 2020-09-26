Boko Haram: 30 feared dead in Gov Zulum’s convoy attack

Following the recent Boko Haram attack on Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum’s convoy, the death toll has risen to 30.

According to AFP, the number of fatalities from the Boko Haram attack on Friday had doubled as more bodies were found.

Daily Times gathered that the discovered bodies include, 12 policemen, five soldiers, four members of a government-backed militia and nine civilians.

“The tally has increased to 30 as many bodies were picked in the surrounding areas after the attack,” one of the sources said, adding that “many people were injured”.

Recall that the governor’s convoy was said to have been attacked between Monguno and Baga areas of the state.

A source at the Borno State Government House in Maiduguri, who spoke to the Punch, said that the governor had left Maiduguri for Baga to prepare for the planned return of internally displaced persons from Maiduguri to the camps in Baga.

The governor was said to have left Maiduguri with a retinue of armed soldiers, police officers and Civilian-JTF personnel.

Friday’s incident is the second attack on the governor’s convoy in recent times around Baga.