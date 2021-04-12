Bogoro, Yahaya Bello, others receive ISSS security personality awards

The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, Prof Suleiman Bogoro, has received the security personality fellowship of the Institute of Security and Strategic Studies, ISSS, Abuja.

Bogoro received the induction at the 1st Annual Lecture/Fellowship Night and 3rd Investiture Ceremony of the Institute in Abuja, with the theme: “our National Security Predicament: Implication for the Current Democratic Order.”

Other fellows inducted at the ceremony were the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, Former Governor of Abia State, Sen. Theodore Orji, Postmaster General of Nigeria, Dr. Ismail Adewusi, Director Sergeant At-Arms, National Assembly, Air CDRE Sani Zakari among others.

Speaking at the event, the Secretary, Governing Council of the Institute, Hon. Danladi Abdulhameed, stressed the importance of national security against all forms of threats including, war, terrorism or espionage.

Abdulhameed said 22 years after Nigeria’s uninterrupted democracy, several challenges have continued to besiege its democratic system, chief of it being insecurity which has claimed the lives and livelihoods of civilians, foreigners, security personnel and threatened the socio-economic and political stability of the country.

He stated that in 2020 the Global Terrorism Index listed Nigeria as the 3rd most terrorized country in the world after Afghanistan and Iraq, adding that the classification is because Nigeria has been in a state of war following the activities of the terrorist groups including, Boko Haram, Fulani extremist, Farmers/Herdsmen Clashes, Bandits and Kidnappers.

“The continued state of insecurity has threatened the very fabric of our national integration and created the ecology of fear, distrust and anxiety,” he said, adding that the call for national security is a collective one.

In a lecture titled “beauty and dangers of democracy,” Former Director General of the Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Prof Danfulani Ahmed, condemned the arrogance of majority syndrome, political terrorism and other vices bedeviling the country’s democracy.

Ahmed stressed that the duty of national security is so important that it should not be relegated to the background, adding that national security includes structures, economy, sociopolitical and religious aspects and given this situation, it cannot be considered without relating with the most important factors.

He said issues such as corruption, abuse of office and abuse of the rights of citizens make the issue of national security more complex.

Also speaking, the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said his government has successfully tackled thuggery and other violent crimes in the state by ensuring that 90 per cent of those in governance are young people, stressing that once young people are engaged in productive service their space of thuggery and other criminalities are depleted.

Represented by the Kogi State Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja, Bello noted that mutual distrust among Nigerians has divide the country as it continues to struggle to achieve a peaceful atmosphere to enhance national development.

The governor added that to achieve social cohesion, governance must rest on the rule of law, due process and be people-centered.