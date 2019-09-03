The remains of late Taraba Catholic Priest, Reverend Father David Tanko, gruesomely murdered in Takum town of Takum Local Government Area of the State was Tuesday laid to rest at the Cemetery of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Cathedral, Jalingo.

Speaking at the Funeral Service, the Catholic Bishop of Jalingo Diocese, Rev. Dr. Charles Hammawa described as devastating the incessant and constant crisis and fighting resulting in the waste of lives and destruction of property in the State and the Nation at large.

Bishop Hammawa, who further described the late Fr. Tanko as a good man, good Priest: diligent, conscientious, hardworking, amiable and peaceful, added that he was a kind of person Nigeria needs to come out of the quagmire and mess they are in today.

“The type of person who will serve selflessly, fellow brothers and sisters without any bias. What a great loss!”, he said.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the departed to rest in the bosom of His Creator, Rev. Dr. Hammawa revealed that Rev. Fr. Tanko was part of the peace efforts initiated by him (the Bishop) to help in bringing to an end, the persistent crisis between the two ethnic groups of Jukun and Tiv.

“Fr. David had gone to Takum on this day to do a few things and with his brother Priest, Fr. Joachim Vosana, they shared a lot on the way forward to bring about the end of this ugly trend of acrimony, hostilities and destruction of lives and property”,

“It was on his return that afternoon to his Parish in Amadu he met his painful, gruesome and devastating death. May he rest in peace, Amen”, he prayed.

The Catholic Bishop of Jalingo Diocese, who also prayed for the change of heart of those who murdered Fr. Tanko and others who have lost their lives since the beginning of the crisis among the two communities in April this year, noted that all will die some day, ‘but the prayer and hope of everyone is that we die a happy death, not the type of death Fr. David had or any other form of heartless murder’, he stressed.

Before ending his speech, Bishop Hammawa inquired to know what the warring parties are actually fighting for.