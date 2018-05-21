Bobrisky Steals U.S senator’s Picture

“Nigerian self-acclaimed male Barbie, Bobrisky has come under attack after he stole a U.S Senator, photo as his bae’s photo, which he shared on social media for his sham wedding introduction.”

Bobrisky took a lot of people for a ride yesterday, claiming he was getting married and even flaunting bridal dress-up and second dress for his bridal appearance..

A lot of people fell for it and bought the story!! – we found the original photo of the man Bobrisky posted up yesterday and it was photo of an American Senator, Eddie Melton.

See the original photo below:

￼

and here’s the concealed photo bobrisky posted;

See any similarities ?

The man on the photo however is Eddie Melton, a United state’s senator from Indianapolis.

Eddie Melton was elected as State Senator for Indiana’s 3rd District on November 8, 2016.. Melton serves as the Ranking Minority Member on the Senate Education Committee and the Natural Resources Committee..

So Did Bobrisky lie ?

Bobrisky wrote this about his boo ;

“He is my sugar, my baby, my heartbeat, my prince, my love, my moon, my everything……. i love u bae”