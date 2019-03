Bobrisky shows off his naked butt as he thanks his doctor

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Bobrisky has finally admitted to getting work done on his butt. The crossdresser filmed himself having a session at the spa. He was naked as a professional scrubbed his butt with a whitening scrub.

Showing off his large butt, Bobrisky gushed about his asset and thanked his doctor for the cosmetic surgery that gave him such a huge butt.