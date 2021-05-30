Bobrisky has been having cheap surgeries in Lagos not abroad as he claims

A popular anonymous blog on Instagram has alleged that celebrity crossdresser Bobrisky did not leave the country as claimed for surgery.

Bob who had relayed the information that he’s traveling out of the country for an alleged surgery to get his dream banging body has been dragged for lying.

Gistbloggers took to their platform to announce that Bob is in Nigeria and his skin has deteriorated. Although the doctors are asking him to postpone the surgery for two months because of the level of skin damage, Bob has refused.