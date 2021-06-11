Bobrisky cries bitterly after undergoing plastic surgery

Controversial crossdresser, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju better known as Bobrisky has cried out yet again in pains following his successful Brazzillian Butt-lift surgery.

The Nigerian barbie recently underwent butt-lift surgery to enhance his buttock.

The controversial crossdresser who had taken to his social media to share photos and video via an Instagram Live session inside the operating theatre room have continued to update his fans about every stage of his surgery.

In a recent update, the male barbie, via his instastories, revealed that he can’t hold the pain anymore and has been off social media because of it. Bobrisky also disclosed that he’s been sleeping in one position, thankig his housemaid for her support and care.

I’m sorry have been off here lately!!! I’m in pain

”360 lipo is damn painful. I want my life back. My stomach is so hurt. My back is gone. I cant hold d aim no more.

The worst of all is sleeping in one position all day

My hips na die, too cute and petite

Thanks to my house girl (Rita )for always rubbing my back at night. I love you for supporting me with dis journey”