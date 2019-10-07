The Federal Government received a report on how Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, caused a stir at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja when he used a female toilet.

As a result, the Federal Government asked travellers and tourists to be careful wherever they notice the presence of Bobrisky, mostly as it affects sharing of public facilities, including toilets.

The Director-General of National Centre for Arts and Culture, a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, Otunba Segun Runsewe, raised the alarm in an interview with The PUNCH in Abuja.

Runsewe appealed to the leadership of Nigeria Medical Association to enlighten people on the dangers of women sharing public toilet with Bobrisky, the government said that by using public female toilet, Bobrisky had constituted a serious threat to women.

He said, “Bobrisky is a serious health hazard for Nigeria and Nigerians. The health hazard Bobrisky has is worse than Ebola Virus Disease; travellers and tourists should be careful wherever they notice the presence of Bobrisky, mostly as it affects sharing of public facilities.

“Women are prone to get various types of disease from the toilet than sexual intercourse. Now, Bobrisky will enter the same toilet with a woman and at the end the woman will contract some kind of diseases,” he said.