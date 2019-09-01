In one of his snap stories on Snapchat, Nigerian Barbie has revealed that he spent over 19million naira for his birthday party that was to hold yesterday in Lekki.

Unfortunately, the party did not hold as some police men invaded the venue and shutdown it down.

The cross dresser who was nowhere to be found, later showed on social media how massive his birthday cake was, saying, “Over 19million naira just went like that, Lol, Thanks God for life”

The police, however, is yet to disclose the reasons for the disruption.