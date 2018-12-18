BMO dismisses Amnesty Report, says it’s mischievous hatchet job

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has dismissed Amnesty International Reports, describing it as mischievous and a hatchet job for the opposition in the run up to the 2019 general elections. The group said it is obvious with the release of a report titled ‘Harvest of Deaths’ which focused on Herders-Farmers clash in the last three years, but was tilted to make it look like the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari did little or nothing to stem the tide of violence. BMO in a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, in Abuja on Monday, said that Amnesty International was out to send out subtle message to eligible voters in a report that was expertly made to appear balanced. “It is suspicious that Amnesty International went to great lengths to establish what we have always known those herders’, communities had also been victims of mindless orgy of violence over land and grazing routes. “Could it have to do with the fact that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is also a member of the same Fulani ethnic stock like the President? But it is mischievous to create the impression that the conflict is either a three-year old conflict or that it was worse in the last three years”. BMO also queried the real intention of Amnesty International in releasing its report barely two months to the election saying: “If the rights’ watchdog meant well for Nigeria, it should have released the report at a time some Nigerians felt that it was a one-way attack by Fulani herdsmen on innocent farming communities because of the ethnic identity of President Buhari. “This would have served to correct that impression, but not at a time of relative peace in virtually all the states listed in the report. Could it be that Amnesty is bent on stoking the dying embers of the conflict in those states? “Or why has a group that is meant to be interested in peaceful co-existence not opted to focus on what the government had done right to manage the century-long conflicts between farmers and herdsmen”, adding that the report is on one hand a continuation of Amnesty International’s gripe against Nigeria in recent times, and on the other hand an affirmation of what its management has always said in spite of information to the contrary,” BMO stated.