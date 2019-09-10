Temitope Adebayo

Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration major Blue Star Limited has announced an aggressive expansion drive in West African market.

The Company, with its comprehensive range of air conditioning and refrigeration products, had commenced operations in Nigeria in association with its local distribution partner, Merald Technology Solutions Nigeria Ltd, in 2017, and now it intends to rapidly expand its business in the Nigerian market and by extension the West Africa.

But in a bid to promote its wide range of offerings, the Company hosted a technical seminar recently, at the Sheraton Lagos Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria.

Speaking at the seminar, Chief Executive Officer, Blue Star International FZCO, said, “Blue Star takes immense pride in being associated with Merald Technology Solutions, a leading player in Nigeria with a strong base in providing engineering services and facility management solutions.

We are confident that with Blue Star’s products that are backed by robust R&D and world-class manufacturing and Merald Technology’s well entrenched network in this region, we will be able to build on and consolidate our presence in this region.”

Also, the Managing Director, Merald, Yogendra Singh added, “With many upcoming projects and development of both residential and commercial properties, we are ready and equipped to provide the best of Blue Star’s HVAC solutions most suited to each requirement.”

In its technological leadership, Blue Star, believed that with its rich pedigree of 75 years of leadership in the HVAC industry, has an edge in the industry due to its diverse and technologically superior product offerings such as air cooled chillers, water cooled chillers, process chillers, ductable splits, ductable packaged systems, VRF systems, magnetic bearing oil free centrifugal chillers, cold rooms, banana ripening chambers, chest freezers, room air conditioners, water coolers, and bottled water dispensers, amongst others.

The firm noted that its new generation highly energy-efficient 100per cent inverter VRF V Plus systems, for example, exemplify the Company’s leadership. These systems are best-in-class as they deliver 100per cent capacity up to 43˚C ambient temperatures.

With over 75 models of indoor units, and outdoor units with capacities upto 112HP, they can cater to a wide range of applications.

In addition, each of these systems has a 34-litre accumulator which is one of the largest in the industry, enabling their use across diverse operating loads from 5per cent to 130 per cent.

Besides, they come with a host of advanced controllers such as group controllers and central controllers, and tenant billing software that tracks power consumption parameters.

Highlighting its sustainable environment friendly initiatives, the company stated that it has adopted zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP) refrigerant HFC R410A as replacement to HCFC R22 which is in the phase-out list of The Montreal Protocol.

“Considering that HFC refrigerants have high global warming potential, we have proactively taken steps to adopt natural refrigerant HC R290 after careful evaluation of safety in certain products.

Further, HFC R32 which has one third global warming potential of HFC R410A is being progressively adopted in the Company’s room air conditioners.

The Company has already adopted Cyclopentane which is also a natural refrigerant as blowing agent in foam panes used in cold rooms”, the firm stated.