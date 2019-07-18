Blossom Chukwujekwu’s wife, Maureen waded in to defend Tacha after KimOprah claimed she was told by Ella that the Instagram socialite turned reality show star had body or mouth odour.

Sharing a video of the interview in which KimOprah made the claim after being evicted, Maureen stated that it was plain nasty as the evicted Big Brother Naija housemate wasn’t even sure of what was said. She further described the act as ‘women hating other women’. She wrote as she shared the video;

This is Just Plain NASTY… if you don’t know what was said why spread shit still????? When will Women stop hating on each other Really?????? My T all day everyday, y’all better kii yo selves Cos she don’t even care about you…. Hisssss Una dom Leave Jazz now enter Odour