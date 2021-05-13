Blogger apologizes over story on politician

A blogger, Fred Duni has apologized over his story on a Nigerian politician, Kelvin L. Gabriel, early this month.

Retracting the report, he said: “I was contacted over the phone by persons that I cannot ascertain their identities who claimed they represent a group of politicians that are in need of my services.

To this end, I was instructed to publish a material entitled: “Nigerian Official, Kevin Luciano Gabriel Implicated in Wire Fraud,” and to also disseminate or widely circulate this libellous material through various online platforms.

“I was paid for the job, which I carried out accordingly, even though the contents of this material are of dubious origin and turned out to be false.”

He added:” I, therefore, state unequivocally that I have now realized that the material which I published is false and hereby tender an unreserved apology for providing the medium to spread a completely untrue and libellous material.”