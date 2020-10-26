Blasphemy: Court fixes Nov.26, for hearing of appeal against death sentence

A High Court sitting in Kano on Monday fixed Nov. 26, for hearing in an appeal filed by Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, 30, against the judgment of an Upper Sharia Court which condemned him to death for blasphemy.

Those joined in the suit are: Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and the state’s Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General.

The appellant in a case No: CR/43/2020, prayed for the court relieve to set aside the lower court judgment, arguing that it was unconstitutional, null and void.

“Having grossly violated and conflicted with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

“Having violated the African Charter on human and people’s rights and the universal declaration of human right respectively.”

Sulieman Usman a representative of the appellant counsels, prayed for adjournment of the case to enable them appear before the court.

“The appellant lawyer are in Lagos, they served on a short notice on Oct. 22, we need more time to be in Kano,” he said.

However, Counsel to the respondent, Musa Abdullahi-Lawan, told the court that no Service Addresses were provided when they served with first motion and affidavit.

“We made attempt to serve on time but there was no address. We will serve the appellant now through courier so that they can have the opportunity to go through and respond before the next adjourned date.

“We are not opposing the adjournment date earlier prayed by the appellant,” Abdullahi-Lawan said.

The court, therefore, adjourned the case to Nov. 26, for hearing.

NAN recalled that an Upper Sharia Court had on Aug. 10, sentenced the appellant to death by hanging after his conviction for blasphemy under Section 382 (b) of the Kano State Sharia Panel Code Law 2000.

The convict was dragged before the court by the police on a count charge of inciting religious creed contrary to Section 382 (6) of the Kano State Sharia Panel Code Law 2000.

NAN