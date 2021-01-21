'Blame Buhari for insecurity, Fulani safe in Oyo' — Daily Times Nigeria

Stephen Gbadamosi, Ibadan

Chief Press Secretary (CPS), to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Taiwo Adisa, has said that the current insecurity across the country is triggered by President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged failure and administrative incompetence.

He, however, stressed that activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, had no right to banish the Fulani from the state.

Adisa spoke on a local radio programme monitored in Ibadan on Tuesday, saying the ultimatum given by Sunday Igboho could only be given by an appropriate authority when there is an issue to be tackled.

“The government is aware of the ultimatum given by Sunday Igboho and has already taken the matter up. The government held security meeting with service commanders in the state to get to the root of the matter. The state government is on top of the game and reassured the Arewa community that no evil will befall them.

“Oyo State, under Governor Seyi Makinde, will not allow some criminal elements to seize the forests of Oke Ogun, Ibarapa and other forests linking us with Kwara and Benin Republic for their hideouts. The government reviews the situations around security on a daily basis,” he said.

The CPS also spoke on the controversy surrounding acquisition and application of vaccines for the COVID-19 ailment.

“For the COVID-19 vaccines, I don’t think Nigeria as a country is ready for the vaccines, because none of the states has the facility to store the vaccines. But the Federal Government already procured a certain number of which 1,800 is allocated to Oyo State.

“According to the manufacturers, two pills of the vaccines equal one full dosage and 1,800 are to be given to us in Oyo State; that automatically means 900 vaccines are given to us, judging by the calculation.

“This is not enough to go round the health workers alone, let alone the entire seven million population in the state.

“The first problem is the number of vaccines allocated to us and the other is storage. So, the Oyo State Task Force already decided to procure the other vaccine that is coming up, once it’s approved for human consumption.

“The government has already given its commitment to procure the vaccines, because it can be stored in the level of temperature we have in Nigeria; it does not have storage issue whatsoever.

“The tactical teams are already working on it. We have some of the best brains we can rely on in the field of medicine and epidemiology to carry out the task,” he said.

Speaking on the crisis between government and staff of the state polytechnic, Adisa said: “Concerning the state polytechnic, they need to be advised, I mean the unionist among them, to be wary of being corrupted by some elements that do not mean well for the state.

“For the polytechnic to have money run the system, Governor Makinde allocated N300 million to get some courses accredited and equip its laboratory. On the minimum wage, what they want is that the same amount added to make the minimum wage should be added to all levels’ salaries, up to level 17, which I don’t think any government can afford.

“If there is anything they want the government to know, they should bring it to the table for discussion, not the option of strike. People talk about populism as the base of Governor Makinde’s government. They are right, because the word populism come from populace, meaning the people.

“And democracy, they say is the government of the people by the people and for the people. We are running the government for the happiness of the larger percentage of the people in the society.”