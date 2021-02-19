Blackout: Zulum meets Power Minister over Maiduguri, rural areas — Daily Times Nigeria

On Thursday in Abuja, the governor of Borno, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, visited the Minister of Power, Engr. Saleh Mamman, to discuss how to quickly monitor the ongoing repair of a transmission line along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road that Boko Haram destroyed.

The destruction, carried out using an improvised explosive device, has left Maiduguri in darkness for almost a month now. Some faults on two more power lines within the same area made the situation worse.

“It is now getting to one month since Maiduguri was put in total blackout. We are here to support, encourage and to also appeal to your humble office to fast track the ongoing repairs so that energy can be restored. Borno state government will do everything possible to support the processes” Zulum said.The Governor also sought assistance of the federal government on the provision of solar grid and injection substations in some rural and urban areas of Borno.

Speaking in his capacity as president of the Northeast Governors Forum, Zulum added his voice in calling for continued attention on the Mambila hydropower and Dadin Kowa projects located in the states of Taraba and Gombe, noting that when completed, the two projects have the potential to solve many economic and social problems facing the northeast by using energy for small, medium and large scale businesses.

Minister of Power, Engr. Mamman ensured that the recovery work would be done as soon as possible, against all odds.



The Minister told Zulum that the Ministry had selected communities for the initiative, some of which were located in Borno, with regard to the provision of injection substations and the solar grid.

The ministry’s director renewable energy, Engr. Faruk Yabo Yusuf and managing director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz jointly briefed Governor Zulum on new projects in Borno.

The power minister thanked Zulum for the visit, and commended his style of people-driven leadership, describing the Borno governor as focused, brave, and accountable.