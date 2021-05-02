Moses Oyediran, Enugu

A group which tagged itself, Concerned Nigerians in Diaspora and Beneficiaries of Fr. Mbaka’s Charity, has accused President Muhammad Buhari of blackmailing Fr. Ejike Mbaka for asking the president to resign or face impeachment over his poor handling of the security challenges in the country.

The presidency had replied Fr. Mbaka that the salvo he fired was over the refusal of the presidency to grant him the contracts he sought for.

Reacting through a statement signed by Chris Aniagu, Hillary Ugonna, Ugwu Victor, Thankgod Fabian, Aaron Abbey and Betrand Ken titled: Media Reaction by Concerned Nigerians in Diaspora and the Beneficiaries of Fr Mbaka’s Charity over the Accusation of the Presidency and APC, the group accused the presidency of resorting to blackmail instead of addressing issues raised.

The statement reads: “The accusation of contract request from the Presidency against Fr Mbaka begs the question of insecurity and senseless killings in Nigeria which Fr Mbaka is tasking the Federal government to address.

The ministry and indeed Nigerians are not new to such accusations against Fr Mbaka from the corridors of powers, whenever such a message of undiluted truth emanates from his altar of truth, but in the end God will always vindicate Fr Mbaka.

If it were indeed true, why didn’t his accusers raise it before now? Need they wait till now that he calls for the resignation of the president on account of insecurity in the country?

During the past regime when Fr Mbaka prophesied against President Goodluck Jonathan, he was accused of doing so because he demanded an oil block which the presidency denied him. Didn’t God vindicate him at last? History repeats itself because we have refused to learn from history.

“Assuming without conceding that the contract accusation against Fr Mbaka by the presidency were true, does this not implicate the Buhari government as ingrate and exposes the Presidency of its poor reward mechanism for its supporters?

“The insecurity Fr Mbaka is asking the government to tackle is not only for the Igbo land but for the entire country.

The kidnapping and terrorism taking place in North East, Kaduna, Kano, Benue, Imo, Rivers, etc, has shown that nowhere is safe in Nigeria and nobody is safe including the critics of Fr Mbaka.

“Moreover, it is indeed laughable for the APC or anyone to threaten to report Fr Mbaka to the Pope. One begins to wonder if such a report is necessary in this jet age when information is transmitted with a speed of light.

Is Fr Mbaka’s prophetic gifts a hidden thing to the same church that ordained him a priest, a prophet and a king? Absolutely not.

Any such report will rather earn him a Vatican commendation for utilizing his priestly, prophetic and kingly gifts for the poor, the destitute and voiceless that he speaks for, same mission of Christ on earth. The Pope sits on a Vatican seat of truth and justice.

“We can’t help asking the Buhari Government: Is this how you are compensating Fr Mbaka for all the “image/life damaging Risks” he took for you?

The questions the Buhari government must answer are:

1. Are there no states of horrendous insecurity in the entire country?

2. Aren’t indescribable and horrific unemployment situations menacing the Nigerian Youths?

3. Is Hunger not ravaging a greater number of Nigerians?

4. If we have quality hospitals in Nigeria, why should our leaders (including Mr President) travel for medical treatments outside our country?

5. Are our Farmers and their Farms not at the jeopardy of herdsmen?

6. Our military men, policemen and the security agents that are killed while working for the country, how have their families been taken care of?

7. How many foreign investors have come to Nigeria and how many have relocated to other countries like Ghana as a result of insecurity in Nigeria? Is the case of Hyundai and Kia company not a reference point?, etc.

These and many other issues are what Fr Mbaka Ejike has been yearning for their solutions.

“Let the Presidency acknowledge that Nigeria is in a critical mess. Blackmailing Fr Mbaka is not the solution. Every sincere, God-fearing and real Nigerian knows that Fr Mbaka has prophetically spoken the bitter truth.

Fr Mbaka, we have been waiting for you to tell us what God has said about the Nigerian conditions. Thank you for being God’s Mouthpiece of our time. You are really a Holy Spirit filled man of God. We are with you always.

What makes you unique is that you are inter-tribal, inter- denominational, inter- religious and compassionate/charitable. With the volume of ’the less privileged Nigerians ‘ that Fr Mbaka takes care of, we think that he deserves something more than oil block.

Let the Presidency and APC face the truth from the Prophet Samuel of our time. Prophet Samuel anointed Saul as the king of Israel but the same Samuel prophesied Saul out of office. Fr Mbaka, may the Lord of host protect, bless and keep you for us (the suffering Nigerians).

God will fight for you. We really love you and we are happy that the Lion has roared again from the sanctuary of Signs and Wonders. Fear not and don’t be disturbed about their wicked allegations. Please keep praying for us”.