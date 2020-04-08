Black seed oil has three potent phytochemicals: thymoquinone (TQ), thymohydroquinone (THQ) and thymol. It’s also rich in beta sitosterol, myristic acid, palmitic acid, stearic acid, palmitoleic acid, oleic acid, linoleic acid, arachidonic acid (fatty acids), proteins, vitamins B1, B2 and B3, calcium, folic acid, iron, copper, zinc and phosphorous.

The three phytochemicals and active ingredients carry the potent anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant, anti-cancer, and medicinal properties, but the majority of its therapeutic perks probably have to do with the particularly potent active compound thymoquinone, which is an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory, anti-allergy, anti-cancer, and immune-supporting abilities.

Of the many ways that black seed oil benefits the body, the main six that figure prominently in the scientific literature are its ability to help prevent cancer, diabetes, obesity, hair loss, skin disorders, and infections.

Cancer:

Inhibited tumor growth by up to 50%.

Increased the growth of healthy bone marrow cells by 250%.

Aids in the production of natural interferon.

Demonstrated strong anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Helps protect the body against damage from chemotherapy and radiation.

Deactivated and/or killed certain types of cancer cells.

Diabetes: improves insulin and glucose tolerance as well as Metformin without the side effects.

Kills hpylori

Improves asthma.

Protects the brain.

Combats hair loss (when used externally and internally).

Liver protective, speeds healing.

Anti-inflammatory, so it’s good for any -itis condition, such as reducing pain from arthritis.

Cardio-protective, lowers or balances blood pressure.

Anti-viral.

Anti-fungal, kills candida and molds.

Balances and boosts immune system.

Recently study shows how black seed oil positively impacts the thyroid in those with Hashimoto’s. The study shows that black seed oil significantly reduced TSH (from 6.4 to 4.1 mIU/l), anti-thyroid antibodies (anti-TPO, from 295 to 148 IU/ml), and modestly reduced body weight by 2.5 pounds compared with the placebo control.

It would likely benefit hypothyroid people.

Please seek advise from a professional Doctor.

Dailytimes does not endorse self medication.