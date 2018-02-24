Blac Chyna’s sex tape leaks elicits legal action

Rob Kardashian’s ex Blac Chyna has featured in a graphic leaked sex tape, even as she denies she is not the one. However she has insisted that the latest porn take does not belong to her, even as her lawyer has continued to receive death threats and has filed legal action.

According to agency report, the video of Blac Chyna, 29, the former stripper turned reality star which showed her explicitly performing an intimate sex act on an unidentified male started as trending topic on Twitter on Monday morning according to DailyMail.

Chyna is currently single after her break-up with Rob, who was clearly not the man in the video.

Chyna’s lawyer told TMZ she was taking legal action against the tape, in which the topless 29-year-old was clearly visible.

Lisa Bloom tweeted: “Revenge porn – posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images – is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse.

“It’s also a way to try to slut shame women for being sexual. Girls have killed themselves over revenge porn. It’s not a joke.”

Chyna – born Angela White – has five-year-old son King Cairo with former partner Tyga and one-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian with ex-fiancé Rob.

Chyna is in the middle of a lawsuit against former fiancé Rob and his famous family, including sisters Khloe and Kim, half-sister Kylie Jenner and mother Kris.