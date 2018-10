Blac Chyna says she’s open to reconciling with Rob Kardashian again

Blac Chyna says she is willing to be able to reconcile again with Rob Kardashian, the father of her second child.

The former pair have had a very messy and public split which resulted in a lawsuit over revenge porn, child support and a custody agreement for their baby daughter, Dream Kardashian.

Chyna also sued the Jenner and Kardashian family who she alleged were trying to black ball her in the entertainment industry after their relationship ended.