Bizman, Abayomi Bello becomes people’s choice as House of Reps hopeful

By: Isaac Oguntoye

Man of the moment and one of the shining lights of Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency in Kogi State, Abayomi Bello might be stealthily walking his way to historic reckoning, going by the excitement and overwhelming support his Federal House of Representatives aspiration has generated across the nook and crannies of his constituency in Kogi West.

The reason for the optimistic atmosphere in the federal constituency is not far-fetched. There’s a glimmer of hope in their neighborhood and the people can feel the ray of sunshine in the three-point agenda of Wealth Creation, Empowerment and Real Development, which astute business man and philanthropist, Abayomi Bello, thoroughly crafted to address the plethora of challenges restraining the developmental growth of Kogi West. Abayomi, who is the Managing Director of a flourishing group of companies called Sologic Group, has scored many firsts in his line of business.

He has single-handed moulded his company into one of the most sought-after in this part of the world. His success story in the private sector has ignited the hope of a better tomorrow for the constituents of Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu constituency, who are clamoring for a better and more effective representation at the House of Representatives, come 2019. Abayomi, who flaunts an impressive educational credential, is one of the biggest investors in Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu constituency.

And long before his foray into politics, he has been an active presence and positive recurring decimal in the socio-economic development of his beloved community. Through his thriving Sologic Group, the extremely humble man of style has invested millions of dollars in key sectors of the economy like Agriculture, Printing, Hospitality, Entertainment and others. His vast investments in Kogi West have created jobs for tens of thousands of indigenes and not only that, but the local economy is on the rise again courtesy of his business interventions. Abayomi, who can best described as a professional in politics has raised the bar in the history of electioneering campaign in Kogi.

The young man of honour has introduced a modern participatory campaign strategy, as everyone, irrespective of their social status, is being carried along in his three-point agenda to improve on the representation of his constituency. Gone are those days when politicians just used money to buy votes without giving the people a chance to participate in the political process. For Abayomi, the people must be the major factor in the political process.

To demonstrate his commitment to an open campaign, where the people can take charge of their destiny, Abayomi Bello has toured all the communities that make up the Federal Constituency, consulting with the people through personal, as well as town hall meetings, where majority of the people and stakeholders are given the opportunity to share their ideas on ways and how to develop their constituency. In deference to the authority in the land, all the executives in the local government areas were not left out of the consultation.

And as if that’s not enough, the undisputed leading aspirant in the House of Representatives in Kogi West, Abayomi Bello, recently held an empowerment initiative for some women folks including mothers and women leaders in all the wards in Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency. The colourful event which attracted a huge attendance was held at one of his Oil Mills in the constituency.

And it was another occasion for the young politician to intimate the women groups about the significance of the 60TPD capacity Oil Press to the economic development of the region. He also took time to enlighten the women about his proposed micro-credit scheme which is aimed at adding value to the economic status of the people. Also in continuation of his consultation efforts, he had engaged some youth leaders in his constituency, where they all brainstormed on the best approach to actualize the three-point agenda programme and the way forward.

Apart from approaching his campaign from the pro-poor angle via empowerment schemes and grassroots consultations, Abayomi has proved that his foray into politics is solely for service to humanity. And it is no surprise that major stakeholders both in Kabba /Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency and his party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, are unanimous in their support for Abayomi Bello’s political ambition. To his credit, he has been honoured home and abroad by many international bodies for his impressive role in youth leadership and entrepreneurship.