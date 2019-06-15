Bizarre! Gorilla swallows N6.8m in Kano zoo

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

A new report making the round has indicated that a gorilla has allegedly swallowed the sum of N6.8 million in the Kano Zoological Gardens.

A finance officer in the zoo was quoted as saying the gorilla sneaked into an office and carted away the money before swallowing it.

According to BBC Pidgin, the Chief Revenue Officer for the zoo, when approached, said on Wednesday, that the said money, approximately six million, eight hundred and twenty thousand naira, was money realised as gate fee from fun-seekers who had visited the zoo during Sallah celebration to watch the animals.

He said that one huge Gorilla sneaked into their office and carried the money and ran away, where it went and allegedly swallowed the close to seven million naira.

Also, when asked, the Managing Director of the zoo, Kashekobo, confirmed the development but, however, said that he had nothing more to say about it other than that the matter was under investigation.

According to him,” the issue is under investigations for now and I don’t want to say anything concerning the matter. Many journalists have met me on the issue but I don’t want to say anything. All I can say is that the money got missing.”

Also, confirming the report, the Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, said the matter was under investigation.

According to him, ” Yes it is true that money got missing from the Kano Zoo. It is money they realised for five days of Sallah festivities. As at now, we have arrested 10 staff members of the Zoo and they are in police CID.”

“Among the people we arrested are the gatemen and the people in the finance unit.

What we want to understand is why they left such huge amount of money for five days without taking it to the bank,” the police spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Recall that in February 2018, one Philomina Chieshe, a sales clerk with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Benue state, had claimed that a huge snake swallowed N36m, which the board made from sale of scratch card.