The Catholic Bishop of Jalingo Diocese, Most Rev. Charles Hammawa, on Wednesday appealed to Jukun and Tiv people in Wukari Local Government of Taraba state to stop killing each other and embrace peace.

Most Rev. Hammawa made the appeal during a peace meeting he convened for Jukun and Tiv stakeholders at the St. Charles Boromeo Pastoral Centre in Jalingo.

Daily Times recalls that clashes have erupted between the two rival ethnic groups leading to attacks and counter-attacks that have led to the death of many, and the destruction of many settlements.

Also, peace agreements between the warring groups have failed to yield any fruit as such mediation efforts often got broken hours after they are entered into.

But, the bishop, who knelt down before the delegates from the two warring groups, begged them to end the violence and embrace peace.

“Peace is the only panacea for development; America owes its massive growth to its ability to keep the peace. I am on my knees begging you. I beg you in the name of God to stop the killings.

“I beg you in the name of God to sheath your swords and embrace peace which is the only path to steady development. The time for peace is now; if we defer it till later it might be too late,” he said.

The priest urged the delegates from the two ethnic groups to develop the spirit of give and take because no people can live in isolation, saying that “you must forgive one another, accept one another and love one another. You must work toward a prosperous society that will offer hope for your younger ones.”

The bishop appealed to the warring groups to see their diversities as stepping stones to greatness and move away from the destructive path to avert its dangerous consequences.

The reconciliatory meeting was attended by representatives of both Tivs and Jukuns who thanked the bishop for his timely intervention and pledged to end the hostilities in the interest of peace.