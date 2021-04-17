Bishop Oyedepo: “I hope there is no agenda to deplete the population of this nation”

Bishop David Oyedepo is the founder and presiding Bishop of the megachurch Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria, and Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International.

He is a Nigerian preacher, Christian author, businessman, and architect.

He responds to the news that some company told their workers that if they didn’t take the Covid-19 vaccine, they might lose their jobs.

“They told them, ‘If you don’t take the injection, you won’t get your paycheck,'” according to a lady. My God, is that in the constitution or somewhere?

That you won’t get paid if you don’t use marijuana? You won’t get paid if you don’t take this poison? Man is descending deeper and deeper into the dungeon of evil.

There is no connection; if I work, I must be compensated. Today is the end of any evil trap set by the wicked to take a person’s life.

Listen to me, if anybody saw that story from Kaduna State and he’s an official, he won’t let anybody inject his children. We need a heart for humanity.

In a system that is sensitive to the need of mankind, they will stop that immediately and observe to see what’s happening.

I sincerely hope that there is no plan in place to reduce the population of this country. I sincerely hope there is no worldwide plot against mankind. Save and deliver humanity from the hands of the wicked, wherever they may be gathered,” says the Lord.