The Bishop of Sufficient Grace and Truth Ministry in Osun state, Bishop Seun Adeoye has condemned plans by the state government to place taxes on religious centres.

Addressing a press conference at the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Osogbo, Bishop Adeoye said the decision to collect taxes from the clergy is a way to wipe out Christianity in the state.

Adeoye, who is the state Coordinator and Spokesman, World Bishops Council (WBC), Africa, claimed that the Osun state Department of Internal Generated Revenue had on September 12, announced its intention to place taxes on religious centres in the state.

It would also be recalled that the state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has been canvassing for the payment of taxes by citizens to compliment the government’s efforts at developing the state.

But, Adeoye said the collection of taxes from religious bodies would lead to a revolution in the state and asked government to rescind the decision.

He said that “in its bid to ensure success in the collection of these taxes, the state government had last week, subtly compiled names of all religious centres in the state, especially churches. This move is satanic and I see this as one of the projects of the anti-christ to stifle the church of God to extinction.

“It must be emphasised that churches are not business centres. Churches are places where children of God congregate to worship God.

Those who assembled in the church are same people who have performed their civic responsibilities to the society. Members of our churches have already paid their taxes because we taught them to do so.

“Why planning to take taxes from churches which today have virtually, taken over government’s duties? Those abandoned by the people in the position of authority have become the church’s burden.

Our churches today are like IDP centres where food items and clothing are being distributed for people neglected and abandoned by the government.

“Some of us have in the past eight years cried out about what we observed as the uncontrolled stealing of public funds, capital flight, phantom projects and unrestrained appetite for all manners of loans by this government, but some people saw us as enemies of the immediate past administration in whose foundation Gov. Gboyega Oyetola is laying new bricks.

“After overstretching all sectors in its aggression to rake in money for its failures, the state government now resorts to taxing religious centres. This will be the first and the only state such is happening.

“Let Gov. Oyetola understand that this move is a call for war and some of us are ready to fight with every legal means.

Already, I have started mobilising people towards this direction. Whoever advised the governor to agree to tax religious centres is his number one enemy.”