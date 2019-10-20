The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, has called on Christians to have absolute faith in God in the face of trials.

He said that those who are faithful and steadfast in the face of persecution and sufferings usually experience divine manifestation.

Ezeokafor stated this at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Nibo, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra state during the 10th anniversary celebration/N50 million church building project launch of the parish on Sunday.

The cleric, who mentioned challenges faced by Nigerians in the socio-economic sphere, emphasised that God is aware of whatever situation the people are facing.

“I have witnessed God’s enduring mercy and compassion in this life and that is why I must continue to speak about God’s enduring love,” he said.

The bishop equally, urged the congregation to be engaged in one trade or another and enjoined the parishioners to invest heavily in the church to enable them complete the church building, saying the project has lingered for too long.

The Parish Priest of St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish, Nibo, Rev. Fr. Paulus-Maria Okafor, thanked Bishop Ezeokafor for his fatherly love, as manifested in the visit.

Governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano, who attended the event, enjoined all to pray for the state and Nigeria at all times.

He said the recent fire outbreaks in the state does not only affect Anambra state people and said that the state government is working round the clock to forestall future occurrence.

Gov. Obiano, who described the fire incidents as monumental, called on the federal government and corporate groups to help in assisting the victims.