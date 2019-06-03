Bishop advises APC leaders not to intimidate Sanwo-Olu

By Benjamin Omoike, Lagos

Bishop of Lagos West (Anglican Communion), Rev. James Olusola Odedeji, has urged the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) to give Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, free hand to administer the state.

The cleric also appealed to APC chieftains and supporters not to intimidate, pollute the mind or pocket the governor because he means well for the people of the state.

Bishop Odedeji spoke during the inaugural thanksgiving church service in honour of the governor and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja, on Sunday.

He also charged the governor to rule with the fear of God by surrounding himself with good people who would make his job easier.

“He means well for the country. Do not intimidate him. If you give someone a ram, you allow him to have control over the animal. Do not pocket him. He is too big to be pocketed. Do not pollute him because he is a saint.

“Do not misinform him because he is intelligent and has a competent deputy and his wife too is a medical doctor. He has all it takes to make Lagos better and put smiles on the peoples’ faces.

“To all Lagosians, party leaders, elders, friends; let us remember the governor and his deputy because if the governor succeeds, we have all succeeded. But, if otherwise, we will all be held responsible. We must support the government because we all cannot occupy the office, someone must be there. So do not put too much pressure on him.

“The people have a lot of respect for you and a lot of expectations from you. The people believe that the time has come and that righteousness has been enthroned in the state. God has a lot of expectation towards you. So do not disappoint God and the people that voted for you. Do not look elsewhere, but look onto Jesus,” the bishop added.