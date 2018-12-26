Birth of Christ realigns man with God – Pst Bamgboye

The Pastor of Living Faith Church Minna Niger state, Pastor David Bamgboye has said that the birth of Jesus Christ has realigned mankind to God’s initial agenda of eternal life. He said this in a message at a special service to mark this year’s Christmas celebration at the Church, Bosso, Minna. The clergyman whose message centered on “Understanding the Purpose of the coming of Christ” noted that the birth of Christ, the saviour of the world was primarily to realign mankind back to the glorious path that sin and Satan lured them out at the Garden of Eden. Anchoring his message on Romans 3:23, Pastor Bamgboye said man fell into sin and destruction through Adam, as against God’s agenda of holy, righteous and life in abundance, but the birth of Jesus Christ brought salvation, physical manifestation of God among men and realign man back to the initial plan before the fall in Eden. According to him, “the birth of Jesus Christ which is being marked all over in the world today is primarily the celebration of salvation of mankind. His coming brought abundance of life. Through Him, mankind is salvaged from eternal condemnation and destruction. His birth brought joy and peace to the world. “His birth has re-established the Kingdom of God on earth, restore the supernatural nature of mankind and give dominion over sin. His birth was a force that brought heaven on earth. It was the manifestation of God among men”. He then enjoined Christians to be conscious of the importance of the uniqueness of the birth of Christ, by ensuring that they live life that will glorify His name, shun acts capable of luring them back to sin by living their lives for Christ. “As children of the most high, celebration of Christmas goes beyond eating and drinking. We should be conscious and deliberately work in the light of the purpose of Jesus Christ’s birth, so that we can also live and experience heaven on earth mandate” The elated members of the church praised and thank God for the redemption package of God which the birthday and life time of Jesus Christ heralded and perfected. Many gaily dressed members trouped out in large numbers for the Christmas service, where special praise and thanksgiving were offered to appreciate the finished work of redemption the birthday Christ brought to mankind.