Doosuur Iwambe,Abuja

Kano State Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has said that timely deployment and adoption of biotechnology is vital in boosting agricultural growth in Nigeria.

Dr Gawuna who lamented that Nigeria’s agricultural prowess is consistently weakened by some age-long practices and factors however said, he was optimistic that Nigeria can overcome some of the challenges with effective use of emerging technologies and the media.

While lamenting low productivity of agriculture in the country and the attendant losses, he said, “Even though agriculture remains the largest sector of the Nigerian economy and employs two-thirds of the entire labour force, the production hurdles have significantly stifled the performance of the sector.

“Over the past 20 years, value-added per capita in agriculture has risen by less than 1 percent annually.

According to FAO, Nigeria has lost USD 10 billion in annual export opportunity from groundnut, palm oil, cocoa and cotton alone due to continuous decline in the production of those commodities,” he said.

The Deputy Governor who was represented by his Special Assistant on Agriculture, Mr Hafiz Muhammad noted that while other countries are getting almost 10 tons of maize per hectare, in Nigeria, the highest variety is giving about 4 tons;

when we are getting 13 tons for cassava, others are getting 40 tons; bean which is popularly called, “Naman Talaka”, and one of the most important legumes in the country leaves us with farmers producing 0.75 tons per hectare.

He therefore challenged the media to promote activities that would increase agricultural productivity noting that for many decades, the nation had experienced a gradual decline in the farming population, static land size with an ever-increasing population that must be fed.

“Meeting this demand looks almost impossible when viewed against our degraded land, poor yield and the emergence of new crop diseases and pests.”

He added that the media remained very strategic in national development stressing that without the media understanding and buy-in of the use of modern and emerging technologies, efforts of the government to enhance the living standard of the people will be in vain.

On his part, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, Director General, National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) reiterated the need for the media to play a crucial role in Nigeria’s efforts to boost food production especially the deployment of modern biotechnological tools in addressing agricultural productivity challenges.

Mustapha cautioned the media against giving space and airtime to anti-technology critics that are disrupting Nigeria’s progress in agriculture by advising farmers against using technology in enhancing their production.

Prof. Mustapha said that over the years, arm-chair critics have taken advantage of the media to propagate unscientific views and opinions that not only stalled our agricultural progress but also instill fear in our farming communities.

“Northern Nigeria is one of the leading producers of agricultural products in the country hence, the just commercialized products of biotechnology (Cotton Bt. and PBR Cowpea) will go a long way in helping our farmers profit from their efforts, this means the media must be prepared to support them in their efforts to ensure a food secured Nigeria,” he said.