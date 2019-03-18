Bindow will only concede defeat after fresh re-run -Dollar

Tom Garba, Yola

The Gubernatorial candidate of the Movement for the Restoration and Defence of Democracy (MRDD), Rev Eric Theman Dollar, said the call by some Adamawa State elite asking Governor Muhammadu Umar Jibrilla Bindo to concede defeat for Rt Hon Umaru Fintiri is a selfish call and not in tandem with the tenets of democracy.

“Conceding defeat is an honourable thing to a good leader when there is clean and credible elections conducted and a winner has emerged not when whole lot of irregularities were seen to marred the election,” Eric said.

According to him, Governor Bindo of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Fintiri of Peoples Democracy party (PDP) are candidates whose scored votes are being challenged by the court as a result of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) refusal to include the logo of his party in the March 9th governorship election.

“I thought by now the so-called elders should think on how a fresh election will be conducted in the interest of all Adamawa State sons and daughters that are wishing themselves well on who will become the next Governor of the state,” he said.

Recall that former Governor Boni Haruna, and one-time minister while reacting said: “We have reliably gathered that the total number of permanent voters cards collected in the 44 polling units is 31027, a figure that would not reverse Fintiri’s winning lead even after the supplementary elections in the 44 units. Just as the registered voters in the PUs is now only 34,101”.

For Abdullahi Prambe, a leading political figure in the state, “we have gleaned from INEC records that 34,101 is actually the registered voters in the affected polling units, as against 40,988 declared by the state returning officer”.

Also reacting, Babachir David Lawan, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who is a chieftain of the APC, said “the only honourable thing to do is for my party’s candidate, Governor Bindow to concede and give peace a chance.

Eric Dollar reiterated that the people calling on the candidate of a particular party to concede defeat in favour of a candidate of another party when the election is under court injunction are never having Adamawa people at heart.