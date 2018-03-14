Bindow calls on youths to shun drug abuse, empowers 10,000

Adamawa state government has trained about ten thousand youths as mechanics, plumbers and electricians as part of measures to provide empowerment.

Governor of Adamawa State, Sen Jibrilla Bindow who stated this at the commencement of a three -day free training for tricycle mechanics in the state, held at Jambutu park in Jimeta, noted that, “more tricycles would be provided for other interested youths in the state”.

He promised that government will also renovate and furnish the tricycle rider’s office for administrative purposes, reminding them of the dangers of drug abuse and alcoholism.

Special Adviser to the governor on Poverty Alleviation, Ayuba Audu, said 50 youths have been trained and given tools with support from Simba Company, while many others have been penciled down for the next batch of the training.

In a remark, Service Engineer of the company in Adamawa, Asheik Ibrahim, explained that 60 youths have been trained in the repair of tricycle and commended the state government for providing quality road network which, he said, provides long lifespan for the tricycles.