Billionaire Ned Nwoko, others land in Asaba for Regina’s event

Doosuuri Iwambe, Abuja

Billionaire Politician and Businessman Hon. Ned Nwoko and his team has arrived Asaba, Delta state in three amazing lavish private jets convoy to attend the 27th May Children’s Day event organised and hosted by his newly wedded wife, Actress Regina Daniels.

The Billionaire Politician arrived Asaba a few minutes ago and was welcomed in a loud celebration from youth groups, women associations, political associates, friends, reputable personalities across divers sectors in Delta state and members of the constituency which he represents.

He landed Asaba with his political aides, members of Coalition of Nigeria Entertainers, media team and Young Enterpreneurs.

Our source noticed in his team the National President of CNE, Ambassador Kenule, Head of Protocol to Nwoko, Jennifer Cutis, Tiwa Salvage, MC Galaxy, Harrysong, Patoranking, Zlatan, Comedian-Shortcut and MC Bob MC Papi, Sydney Sparrow, Vichiano, Movrine studios and AlexReports, Nigeria’s most decorated PR Person.

Hon. Ned Nwoko is one Nigeria’s biggest Politician and supportive leader in recent times.

His wealthy influence and benevolent exposition has kept in the limelight of successful politicians and leaders in Africa.

He has remained a pillar to the Entertainment industry, several youth orgainizations, women groups and communities. His philanthropy to humanity has remained undaunted.